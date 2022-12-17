Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 786 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth $11,460,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 117.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 162,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,083 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $11,616,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $10,850,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $294,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

CFR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.92.

NYSE CFR opened at $125.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.67 and a twelve month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $479.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.68 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 30.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

