iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,128 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

