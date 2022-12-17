Tiaa Fsb Purchases 14,931 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 598.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.3 %

BLK opened at $700.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $672.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $653.84. The company has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $929.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

