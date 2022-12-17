Canandaigua National Corp Takes $308,000 Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 27.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,707,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $103.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.69. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $133.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

In other news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

