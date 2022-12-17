Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $185,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $100.64 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $68.57 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.69.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

