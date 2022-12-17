Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.15.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $168.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $326.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

