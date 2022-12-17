Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,319 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

SPYV stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

