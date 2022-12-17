Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $403,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile



Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

