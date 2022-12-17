Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,240 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corning were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

Corning Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

