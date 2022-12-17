Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after buying an additional 755,657 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after buying an additional 326,545 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after buying an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.97.

TFC opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

