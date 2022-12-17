13,415 Shares in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Purchased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,415 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 0.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 151,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Orange by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 157,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORAN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Orange from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.53) to €10.50 ($11.05) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Orange Price Performance

Orange Cuts Dividend

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Orange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.