Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,794 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 165.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,427,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,510 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of LUMN opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

