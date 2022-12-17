Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,559,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,734 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,670,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,441 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,386,000 after buying an additional 28,708 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $89.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

