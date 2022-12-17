Kathmere Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.42.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.73. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

