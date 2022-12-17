Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in NatWest Group by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in NatWest Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 370 ($4.54) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($3.80) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.15.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:NWG opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.29. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

