Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $164,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $226.99 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

