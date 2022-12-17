Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $147,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.7 %

JCI opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.61. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

