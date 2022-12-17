Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $166,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

