Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $246.62 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.77.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

