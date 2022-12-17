Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,979 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,979 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

