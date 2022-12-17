Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,685 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2,923.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2,890.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $84.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 854 shares of company stock worth $75,105 and sold 10,240 shares worth $929,818. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.