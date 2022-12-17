DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,363 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,090,719,000 after acquiring an additional 316,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,766 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $69.22 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

