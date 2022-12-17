American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $94.57 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

