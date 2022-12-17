Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned 0.07% of Texas Pacific Land worth $9,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,327,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL stock opened at $2,516.99 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $2,739.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,418.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,956.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.97.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.