Tiaa Fsb Buys 2,050 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Tiaa Fsb raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,495 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,882,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,727,000 after purchasing an additional 474,923 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,347,000 after purchasing an additional 397,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,178,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 358,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:WCN opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.23. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

