Tiaa Fsb Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tiaa Fsb acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,675,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,489,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Synopsys by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,080,000 after acquiring an additional 139,678 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Up 1.6 %

SNPS stock opened at $329.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.50.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.