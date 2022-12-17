Jacobs & Co. CA Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 117.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

WMT opened at $142.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.