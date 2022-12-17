CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 256 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after buying an additional 536,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after buying an additional 422,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,715,000 after buying an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $811.77 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $870.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $810.63 and its 200 day moving average is $725.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total transaction of $824,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.