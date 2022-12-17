Tiaa Fsb Sells 108,252 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 647,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,252 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $16,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

