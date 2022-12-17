Tiaa Fsb Grows Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Allstate were worth $15,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $131.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.39, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.46 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

