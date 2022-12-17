Tiaa Fsb Purchases 60,358 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,358 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.63% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $16,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMLC. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EMLC stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.