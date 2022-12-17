Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.06.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $316.42 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $281.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.55.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

