Tiaa Fsb Acquires 38,615 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $209.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.44 and its 200-day moving average is $192.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

