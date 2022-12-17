Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 445,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,351 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.71% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000.

NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.10. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $51.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

