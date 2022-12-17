Tiaa Fsb Sells 38,492 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 38,492 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salesforce from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CRM opened at $128.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.89 and a 52-week high of $260.78. The company has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,191,006.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,178,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,722 shares of company stock worth $29,429,991 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

