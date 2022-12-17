CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 60,227 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $45.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

