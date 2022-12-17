Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $339.60 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $481.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.65. The company has a market cap of $110.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

