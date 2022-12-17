Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $252.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.78 and a 200-day moving average of $237.05. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.