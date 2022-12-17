American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 119,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $146.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

