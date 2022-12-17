Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,960 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,821 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $67,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 20.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Signature Bank stock opened at $113.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $113.25 and a 1-year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.64.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

