KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,455 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.89. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of -73.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. On average, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -98.41%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

