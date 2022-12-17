DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 195.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,861 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,298 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 109.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,696 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,045,000 after buying an additional 73,589 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 193.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 33,434 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 172.0% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 14,162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

PANW opened at $151.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.08, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.87 and a 200 day moving average of $187.76. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

