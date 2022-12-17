Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,403 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $53,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC opened at $529.87 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $522.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.80.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

