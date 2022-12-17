Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,920,744 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Stryker worth $78,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 664.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 76.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after buying an additional 592,179 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYK opened at $239.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.79.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

