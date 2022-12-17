4,148 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

