HighTower Trust Company N.A. Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,937 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,811,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 80,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 69,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on F. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.