Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Societe Generale to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Oracle stock opened at $79.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.43.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

