iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Raised by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 32,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EEM stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

