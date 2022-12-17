Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 226 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 430.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.87.

Shares of EPAM opened at $333.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.20 and a 200-day moving average of $355.76. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $699.12. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

