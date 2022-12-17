SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $51.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.